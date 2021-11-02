Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for October: A ship without a captain in the middle of the storm
Our monthly overview for Romania Insider members brings you the main topics of the month, to make sure you don't miss the bigger picture, no matter how often you choose to read the news. If you choose to stay away from much of the media frenzy, this monthly bulletin brings the essentials without wasting a lot of time, in a basic visual version, so you can focus on the text alone.
Opening photo: COVID-19 patients waiting to be admitted into Bucharest hospital - Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
A ship caught by a huge storm, navigating without a captain. An image that reflects rather well Romania's current situation: caught in the worst sanitary crisis of the last 30 years without a fully operational government.
The fourth wave of the pandemic hit Romania hard in October and pushed the country to the top of the COVID-19 death rate ranking. Local hospitals were overwhelmed by the number of serious cases. In total, over 414,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Romania in October, representing about a quarter of the total number of cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. At the same time, over 10,700 people lost their lives due to the disease last month, according to official data. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___
Faced with this situation, Romania's president Klaus Iohannis, had to come out on TV and announce new restrictions, four months after he declared that "we have stopped the pandemic!" Most of the new restrictions apply to those who are unvaccinated and don't hold a "green certificate", which has somewhat revived the vaccination campaign. However, the overall vaccination rate in Romania remains well below the EU average, which is why the fourth wave hit the country so strongly.
However, Romania's response to the pandemic remains largely inconsistent, with many decisions that seem arbitrary. One reason for this is the political crisis that has unfolded in the last two months. It started with the reformist party USR leaving the ruling coalition in September and continued with the dismissal of Liberal Florin Citu's cabinet by a no-confidence motion at the beginning of October. Instead of pushing the parliamentary parties to forge a new ruling coalition and a new government as soon as possible, president Klaus Iohannis preferred to prolong the crisis by supporting the scenario of a minority Liberal cabinet. He first nominated the new USR leader Dacian Ciolos to form a government, without any real chance of success. Then, when Ciolos failed, he nominated defense minister Nicolae Ciuca for prime minister. However, Ciuca's Liberal cabinet has little chance of getting enough votes in the Parliament.
If Ciuca also fails, all options remain open, including that of early parliamentary elections. However, this would be the worst option for the president and his Liberal party, whose score in the polls has dropped dramatically since the parliamentary elections held at the end of last year. Meanwhile, the social democrats and the radical party AUR have gained a lot of ground in the polls.
Besides the health crisis, Romania is also confronted with an energy crisis, which could make this winter very difficult. Electricity and gas prices have gone up to record highs determining a chain of price increases. The inflation rate reached 6.3% in September and could go even higher by the end of the year. In this context, Romania's National Bank (BNR) increased the monetary policy rate in October and analysts expect more hikes down the line. Higher interest rates could slow down the post-pandemic economic recovery, but the international financial institutions (World Bank and IMF) and rating agencies remain optimistic for now.
Energy remains one of the hottest areas in the business sector, with many new projects in the renewable energy segment. The biggest transaction of the year could also come from the energy sector after Romania's state-controlled gas producer Romgaz said it reached an agreement with US group ExxonMobil for taking over its stake in the Neptun Deep offshore gas project in the Black Sea.
The Bucharest Stock Exchange is heading towards its best year in recent history, with several big local companies turning to it for financing in October. At the same time, local venture capital funds continued to pour money into local startups last month.
In social news, seven people died last month after another fire at a large hospital in Romania while Timisoara, one of the largest cities in Western Romania, was left without public heating.
Placebo and Pet Shop Boys announced they would have concerts in Romania next year. Meanwhile, a Russian-Ukrainian team won the Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest and Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit won the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca.
Below, you can browse through the most important topics in October, grouped by relevance. By clicking on a title, you can read the whole article on the Romania-Insider.com website.
COVID-19 - It's bad
- Romania reports highest daily Covid-19 case count, death toll to date
- Romania's Covid-19 death rate among the highest in the world
- COVID-19 incidence rate rises to over 15 per thousand in Bucharest
- Romania photo of the day: Ambulances queuing to drop COVID-19 patients at the biggest hospital in Bucharest
- Head of RO vaccination campaign: Romania is at the point Lombardy was last year
- COVID-19 in Romania: Masks become mandatory in outdoor public spaces in localities with high incidence rates
- New regulations in RO for Covid-19 incidence rate higher than 6 per thousand
- Romanian Govt. approves additional restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19
- RO hospitals packed as Covid-19 cases rise
- Romanian hospitals suspend non-urgent activity for 30 days to handle Covid-19 wave
- Covid-19: Romania to reopen modular hospitals amid high number of patients
- Romania photo of the day: All of Romania's regions are in Europe's dark-red COVID-19 scenario
- Survey: 6 out of 10 Romanians don’t intend to get vaccinated against COVID-19
- WHO to send envoy to Romania over Covid-19 outbreak
- Romanian President holds first press conference on Covid-19 pandemic since May 18
- RO president Iohannis announces tight restrictions as of October 25
- Romania’s interim Govt. enforces sanitary restrictions as of October 25
- Romania photo of the day: People queue to get COVID shots at ‘vaccination marathon’ in Bucharest
- Covid-19: Bucharest to host ‘vaccination marathons’ every weekend until end of year
- Romanian Senate fails to endorse green pass law
- Romania receives about 5,200 doses of monoclonal antibodies from Italy to treat COVID-19 patients
- Hungary sends aid and accepts Covid-19 patients from Romania
- Romania photo of the day: Danish medical team arrives in Bucharest to help care for Covid-19 patients
POLITICS: More chaos
Domestic politics
- Romania's Govt. falls after no-confidence vote
- Romanian President Iohannis calls parties for consultations but seeks minority cabinet
- RO President Iohannis nominates reformist leader Ciolos to form a Government
- Romania photo of the day: Parliament votes against Govt. proposed by PM-designate Ciolos
- RO president nominates defense minister as PM
- Former party leader Orban pulls out of Liberal Party, objects to President's nomination for PM
- Romania’s Liberals go ahead with minority cabinet despite lack of support
- Romania's PM-designate Ciuca to ask lawmakers' vote on November 3
- Romanian reformists elect MEP Ciolos as president and rebrand into USR
- INSCOP poll confirms Romanian Social Democrats, radical AUR gaining ground
- IRES poll: Robust support for RO Social Democrats, deep split among Liberals
- RO president Iohannis plunges in polls, radical leader Simion gains ground
- US authorities consider adding Romania, three other countries to Visa Waiver program
Political decisions with impact on business
- EU Council approves Romania's Recovery and Resilience Plan
- EC greenlights EUR 358 mln grant scheme for RO SMEs hurt by pandemic
- EC to issue guidelines for national energy state aid schemes
- Romania joins France, Spain in calling for a change to the rules governing EU energy markets
- Romania's Social Democrats promote energy price capping mechanism
- Romanian Govt. expects to enact energy subsidies scheme as of November 1
- RO lawmakers approve ‘cap and subsidy’ bill for energy prices
- Romanian Govt. ups minimum statutory wage by 10.9%
- Romanian Liberals float the idea of capping social security contributions
- Romanian MPs want to simplify taxation of individual stock exchange investors
- Romanian PM Citu gives EUR 200 mln, mostly to village mayors
MACROECONOMY : The inflation threat
- Romania's central bank hikes refinancing rate by 25bp to 1.5%
- Money market interest rates above 2% in Romania after policy rate hike
- Romania’s inflation leaps up 1pp to 6.3% YoY in September
- BNR adviser: 5.6% year-end target inflation may need upward revision
- OTP Bank Romania expects 8% year-end inflation and more rate hikes
- Raiffeisen Romania expects higher inflation, twin deficits to prompt policy rate hikes
- Romania’s industrial price inflation hits 15.9% YoY in August
- Updated: World Bank sees Romania’s GDP accelerating by 7.3% this year
- IMF: Romania’s economy grows by 7% this year, but its CA gap widens as well
- Romania revises Q2 GDP estimate upward by 0.9%
- Romania’s industrial output stagnates below pre-crisis peak
- Retail sales keep growing steady in Romania - except for fuels
- Romania’s trade gap keeps widening: by 14% YoY in August
- Romanian wages up only 1.2% YoY in real terms as of August
- PwC survey: Private companies in RO to hike wages by over 8% in 2021 and 2022
- FDI to Romania triples in Jan-Aug, but only quarter of it was “new” FDI
- Romania’s CA gap deepens by 55% in Jan-Aug
- Romania's public debt up EUR 1 bln in August
- Wiiw expects moderate fiscal consolidation in Romania to 5% of GDP in 2024
- Moody's improves Romania's outlook on country's commitments under EU programs
- S&P affirms Romania's rating on prospect of sizable EU funds deployment
- Fitch confirms investment-grade rating, but also negative outlook for Romania
- WB expert claims Romania surpassed Hungary by GDP per capita
BUSINESS: Energy under the spotlight
Energy sector
- Romania's market regulator hikes regulated central heating price by some 80%-90%
- RO energy suppliers will be compensated for selling electricity, gas at capped prices
- Romania’s spot electricity price, four times higher than that in Germany
- Romania’s spot electricity price is highest in Europe on October 12: EUR 234 per MWh
- Romania’s electricity imports hit record as nuke unit stops operations temporarily
- OMV Petrom begins importing gas through new interconnector with Bulgaria
- Romanian market regulator slaps fines on gas suppliers that hiked prices illegally
- Romania's Romgaz expects to complete 430MW power plant at Iernut at the end of 2022
- Romania's Electrica pays EUR 35 mln for five PV parks with 31 MWp installed capacity
- Green energy projects with combined capacity of 30GW under development in Romania
- Danish European Energy takes over 90MW wind farm project in Romania
- BVB-listed Simtel buys 80ha to develop 40MWp-60MWhp PV park
- Moody's upgrades Transelectrica to investment grade, stable outlook
M&A, startup financing
- Romania's Romgaz reaches agreement to buy 50% in Neptun Deep project from ExxonMobil
- Swiss Automotive Group buys 51% in major RO car parts distributor Augsburg
- CTP pays EUR 80-85 mln for three Romanian logistics parks
- Saint Gobain completes takeover of Romanian construction materials producer Duraziv
- ROCA investment platform takes over paints and varnishes producer Sarcom
- Accenture takes over Xoomworks’ Romanian subsidiary
- MedLife makes big step ahead in oncology with biggest takeover this year
- Romanian PE fund Morphosis and partners seal EUR 15 mln deal
- Digital education platform Kinderpedia raises EUR 1.8 mln in a round led by Early Game Ventures
- Romanian MedTech startup XVision gets bridge round investment from ROCA X to fuel CEE expansion
- eMAG Ventures invests EUR 1.5 mln in Romanian refurbished phones marketplace Flip.ro
- Romania lags behind Croatia and the Baltics in terms of VC funding per capita
- Romanian startup .lumen awarded at global competition seeking innovative solutions for healthy ageing
Industry, new investments
- IKEA supplier WIP Industries builds EUR 36 mln factory in Romania
- Philip Morris invests USD 100 mln in IQOS plant north of Bucharest
- Swiss Clariant completes EUR 140 mln bioethanol plant in southern Romania
- Construction works kick off in Romania at "first hyperscale data center in the region"
- Romanian telco group Digi Communications wins auction for frequency bands in Portugal
- Romania’s car output hindered by lack of semiconductors
- Hybrid and electric car sales in Romania exceed diesel ones in September
Banking, capital markets
- BNR: FDI companies active in Romania derived 3.2% of GDP in aggregated revenues in 2020
- Romania has largest companies and banks, but not insurers, in Southeast Europe
- Romania's macroprudential oversight board allows banks to distribute dividends
- Romania's central bank sets higher down payments for mortgage loans aimed at investments
- Romania’s stock exchange BVB up 29% YoY in Jan-Sep
- RO IT company Arobs closes largest private placement on BVB's AeRO market
- Romanian online retailer Elefant postpones IPO at Bucharest Stock Exchange
- Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
- Romanian airline Blue Air confirms IPO in London but gives up prior RTO
- Raiffeisen overthrows Erste as leading assets manger in Romania
- BCR is listing at BVB its first green bonds, worth RON 500 mln
Real estate
- Vacancy rate in Bucharest office market at 7-year high
- Small offices are in high demand in Bucharest
- Value of deals with real estate projects in Romania shrinks by 29% in 2021
- French entrepreneur to build EUR 32 mln student campus in western Bucharest
- Two Romanian entrepreneurs invest together EUR 90 mln in industrial spaces
- NEPI Rockcastle kicks off works at its first residential project in Bucharest
Other business news
- E-commerce in Romania to rise by 15% YoY in 2021
- Romanian online retailer eMAG launches online grocery service in Bucharest
- E-grocery marketplace Everli to expand to Romania
- Romania’s biggest online retailer sets date for Black Friday 2021
- Lebanese farm owner expands portfolio with another 500ha in Romania
- UAE investor pours EUR 100 mln in clover and green fodder processing plants
- Robert Jasinski appointed to lead Danone's operations in Romania
SOCIAL & LIFE: Mixed feelings
Social issues
- Romania has largest share of population at risk of poverty or social exclusion in the EU
- Save the Children: Over 1.5 mln children in Romania were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2020
- Most Romanians believe climate change is real, survey says
- Romania ranks last among EU countries in scientific culture test
- Romania ranks lowest among EU countries in terms of internet usage
- Study: Facebook remains the most popular social media platform in Romania
- Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
- Romania photo of the day: Pilgrims gather to celebrate Saint Parascheva in Iasi
- Central Romania: Locals raise EUR 90,000 to reopen their town’s hospital
- UPDATE: Southern RO: Fire at hospital in Constanţa leaves seven people dead
- Public heating in Timisoara, including for hospitals, shut down amid debt crisis
- Romanian real estate mogul and his family die in Milan plane crash
- Clay pot with hundreds of silver coins found in western Romania
Sports & entertainment
- Painting by Romanian Adrian Ghenie sells for EUR 6 mln at Sotheby's Hong Kong auction
- RO film gets top prize at Warsaw Film Festival
- Belgian production Easter Eggs wins Animest trophy
- Catherine Zeta-Jones is filming in Bucharest for Tim Burton’s Wednesday series
- Berlinale winner "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" is Romania's proposal for the 2022 Oscars
- Conductor Cristian Măcelaru nominated to take over as artistic director of George Enescu Festival
- Bucharest concerts: George Enescu Philharmonic opens 2021-2022 season
- Winterfest 2022: Festival scheduled for February in Poiana Brașov
- Central RO: Untold producers to organize festivals in Poiana Brașov
- Placebo set to return to Bucharest for 2022 concert
- Pet Shop Boys announce Bucharest concert in 2022
- Bucharest Auto Show opens at Romexpo
- Bucharest Gaming Week starts fifth edition
- Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
- Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit wins Romania’s Transylvania Open
- Romania photo of the day: Brown bears relaxing on the side of Transfagarasan mountain road