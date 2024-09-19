Semiconductor supply chain solutions provider Vyrian opens office in Romania's Timișoara

Vyrian Incorporated, a semiconductor and computer hardware supply chain solutions provider, announced the opening of an office in Timișoara, in western Romania.

The office is expected to further strengthen the company's European distribution network, leveraging Romania's location to enhance service to EU and non-EU markets.

The Romanian office will focus on sales, customer support, and developing tailored solutions for the local and regional markets.

"We are thrilled to establish our presence in Romania," said Tony Sivasothy, CEO of Vyrian. "This move allows us to tap into Romania's rich pool of technical talent and positions us closer to our growing customer base in Eastern Europe."

Vyrian Inc. is a Houston, Texas-based company working in algorithm-based supply chain management and engineering. Its teams specialize in the sales, marketing, and distribution of semiconductor, electromechanical, and computer hardware components.

(Photo: Gary Hider | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com