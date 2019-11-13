Romania Insider
Vodafone Romania posts marginally lower revenues in Q3
13 November 2019
The Romanian subsidiary of global telecom group Vodafone reported EUR 232 million revenues in the third quarter of this year.

The figure includes the incomes derived by the cable operator UPC for the last two months of the quarter. Taking out the takeover effects, Vodafone Romania’s revenues edged down marginally by 0.1% compared to the same period last year.

The company’s client base reached 11 million at the end of September.

Vodafone Romania has launched the first service packages developed after the takeover and has launched for the first time in Romania 5G services available commercially, Vodafone Romania’s CEO Murielle Lorilloux said.

"It was a very dynamic quarter for both us and the Romanian telecommunications market. At industry level, we have noticed a growing interest in digitizing the society. For Vodafone Romania, the last few months have been marked by many activities with extraordinary results, as we set off on a new journey with our colleagues from UPC,” Lorilloux commented.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

