Vodafone Romania initiates absorption of UPC by rolling out joint products

One month after completing the acquisition of UPC Romania, under a global deal, Vodafone Romania announced on Tuesday, September 17, the launch of converged service packages (fixed-mobile), to address the needs of Vodafone and UPC customers, and draw new clients.

The new service packages for both retail and business clients, will be available starting September 18. Customers who currently use Vodafone or UPC services receive extra benefits worth EUR 100 when purchasing new services, the company announced.

The two companies have some 10 million subscribers and a fixed network that covers 3.1 million households in Romania. Their combined revenues were over EUR 1 billion in 2018.

“The merger of the two companies will take place in the first part of 2020. The operational integration will take about three years and will include legal aspects, the convergence of service packages, and the integration of the two operators’ IT systems,” said Murielle Lorilloux, CEO of Vodafone and UPC Romania, in a meeting with the press, News.ro reported.

In July this year, the European Commission approved the EUR 18.6 billion transaction by which British mobile operator Vodafone Group Plc took over the cable operations of Liberty Global Plc in the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, and Romania.

(Photo source: Vodafone)