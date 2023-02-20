Romanian Vlad Pop runs extreme arctic ultramarathon for a good cause

Romanian Vlad Pop will participate in the ultramarathon 6633 Arctic Ultra for a good cause: supporting the 200 seriously ill children, beneficiaries of MagicEDU scholarships, to continue their education. He left for Canada on Monday morning and will start the 620 km extreme race on February 23.

The 6633 Arctic Ultra is one of the toughest foot races on the planet. There is a 193 km version and a 620 km one, and both start in Canada's Yukon territory. Participants face strong winds and wild temperatures that can drop to -50 degrees Celsius.

Most children diagnosed with oncological conditions spend a lot of time in the hospital. Therefore, they can no longer go to school like normal children, their studies are interrupted, and their emotional and physical state is affected.

The MagicEDU scholarships help these children reintegrate at school with RON 500 monthly financial support, as well as with covering expenses for school supplies, books or extra courses. In some cases, the program also supports young people attending university.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Pop)