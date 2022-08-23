Romanian Vlad Pop to climb Africa’s highest peak to raise funds for the education of seriously ill children

Romanian Vlad Pop will try to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for the education of 200 seriously ill children. He will begin the expedition to Africa’s highest peak (5,895 m) this Friday, August 26.

Vlad Pop previously participated in marathons, ultramarathons or other similar events to raise funds for the MagicEDU scholarships - an initiative of the local Magic Association aimed at helping seriously ill children to continue their education. This year, the MagicEDU project supports the education of 200 children through monthly scholarships worth RON 500 each.

Vlad will start his journey to Tanzania on August 26. The plan is for him to reach the peak on September 2.

The initiative also hopes to inspire other people to support the Magic Association’s project. Those interested can make a donation on the Galantom platform or by sending the BURSA text message at 8844 (which would mean a donation of EUR 2/month).

(Photo source: Vlad Pop)