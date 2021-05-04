Profile picture for user andreich
Romanian online retailer Vivre Deco ready to pay 4.5-5.5% for EUR 5 mln bonds

05 April 2021
Romanian online furniture and decoration retailer Vivre Deco will carry out a private bond placement in the first part of April, which will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) a few weeks later.

The company wants to raise between EUR 3 and 7 million, with a target of about EUR 5 mln, using the Dutch auction auctioning procedure, says Monica Cadogan, founder and CEO of Vivre Deco, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

"The bonds will be denominated in euro, with a maturity of 5 years, and we target a coupon in the range of 4.5 -5.5% per year, payable semi-annually. We believe that it is an attractive proposition for medium-term investors, without exchange rate risk, but still a fair financing cost for the company," says the entrepreneur.

In April 2020, Vivre Deco issued EUR 3.5 mln of bonds with a maturity of five years and a 5.25% coupon.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

