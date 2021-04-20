Profile picture for user andreich
RO home decor retailer Vivre raises EUR 7 mln with bond issue

20 April 2021
Vivre Deco, one of the largest online retailers of furniture, decorations and lifestyle products in Central and Eastern Europe, closed in advance a private bond placement through which it raised EUR 7 million, 40% above the initial target.

The operation took place between April 8 and April 16, and most of the subscriptions were made online through the TradeVille trading platform.

The bonds, denominated in euro, have a maturity of 5 years, a fixed coupon of 5.5% payable semi-annually. The initial value of the offer was EUR 5 mln while the total value of registered subscriptions was EUR 8.25 mln. The Vivre bonds will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

In 2020, Vivre Deco increased its turnover by about 50% to almost RON 300 mln (EUR 61.6 mln) and more than doubled its EBITDA to RON 15.4 mln (EUR 3.15 mln). By 2025, the company aims to reach a turnover of RON 767 mln (EUR 155 mln) and increase its EBITDA margin to 8.6%.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

