Life

New ranking lists Romania among best countries for digital nomads

19 February 2025

Romania is the seventh-best destination for digital nomads, according to the updated VisaGuide Digital Nomad Index for 2025. The ranking is based on key factors like internet speed, taxes, tax-free periods, minimum income, healthcare, tourism popularity, and cost of living.

Romania is considered an attractive destination for digital nomads due to its affordable cost of living, low taxes (between 0% and 10%), and a six-month tax-free period. On the other hand, it ranks poorly in terms of the healthcare system and popularity as a tourist destination.

Spain tops the VisaGuide Digital Nomad Index with a score of 5. The United Arab Emirates takes second place with a score of 4.14, followed by Montenegro (3.98), the Bahamas (3.59), and Hungary (3.51).

The top ten is completed by Canada (3.43), Romania (3.21), Portugal (3.18), Brazil (3.17), and Curaçao (3.09).

The complete ranking is available here.

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)

