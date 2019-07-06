Romanian PM joins Facebook, first post starts with Winston Churchill quote

Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dancila has opened an official Facebook account on Thursday, June 6, and her first post opens with a quote from Winston Churchill: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

“I want both my colleagues and my colleagues in the opposition to listen and remember these words,” Dancila wrote.

She also talked about “dialogue and consensus, political maturity and responsible actions” in her first post, adding that she would do everything in her power “to bring the public agenda back to the path of normality, decency and assumption.”

“I am absolutely convinced that we all want the best for this country. Out of respect for the Romanians, we, the politicians, have the duty of dialogue and consensus, of political maturity and responsible actions. As far as I am concerned, I assure you all that I will do everything in my power to bring the public agenda back on the path of normality, decency and assumption, for political and governmental stability and coherence,” the PM said.

Until now, Viorica Dancila used only an official Twitter account for social media communication, which has been managed by a team of counselors at Victoria Palace, local Digi24 reported. However, several fake accounts of Viorica Dancila have been active on Facebook, and most of them are parody pages.

