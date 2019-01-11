Dismissed PM Dancila explains her poor English: Those who speak foreign languages care less about Romania

Romania’s dismissed prime minister Viorica Dancila, who is also the leader and presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said that the Romanians who know foreign languages, especially English, care less about their country, and that they use their language skills to say “what Brussels wants to hear,” local G4media.ro reported. She was most likely referring to the Romanian politicians who are fluent in foreign languages.

Journalists present at a press conference in Timisoara were curious to know why Viorica Dancila never speaks English. And her answer was: “We are in Romania, let's be proud that we are Romanians.”

“You know, some may speak English very well, and I appreciate everyone who speaks English, French, German, any foreign language, but they care less about this country. They go to Brussels and say very easily, in English, what Brussels wants to hear and not what they should say to support this country,” Dancila said.

“I believe that foreign language skills are relevant but more relevant to Romanians is what you do for them and with how much dignity you represent your country,” she added.

Viorica Dancila avoided using the English language during her mandate as prime minister of Romania but, even so, she managed to make a series of mistakes that some said were proofs of her poor English. For example, during a meeting in April 2018 with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Viorica Dancila answered only with “He, he!” after her Israeli counterpart welcomed her with “It’s a pleasure to see you!”

Then, in May, she told Pope Francis: “Sfintia Voastra, I am very glad for this opportunity,” using the Romanian form of address “Sfintia Voastra” instead of “Your Holiness.” Also in May, the English language once again betrayed the Romanian prime minister, when she asked the Croatian PM Andrej Plenković: “Make a photo?”

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)