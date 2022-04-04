Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Politics

RO minister of European Projects to resign accusing "lack of trust"

04 April 2022
The Romanian minister of investments and European projects, Dan Vîlceanu, a close partner of former Liberal (PNL) leader Florin Cîțu, announced he plans to resign.

Vîlceanu's decision comes after Cîțu resigned from the position of president of PNL under the pressure of the party's regional leaders.

Vîlceanu also resigned from his post of general secretary of the party.

"In the coming days, when I have the opportunity to discuss with prime minister Nicolae Ciucă, I would like, following this discussion, to submit my resignation from the position of minister of investments and European projects because I began with a team that, (...) like any other team, was based on trust (...). I am convinced that, at this moment, we can no longer talk about the kind of trust and cohesion that is a government team, so I will have a discussion with the prime ministerș I will take this step," Vîlceanu said on Saturday, April 2, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

