Via Transilvanica officially recognized as national hiking trail in Romania

Romania's government officially designated Via Transilvanica as a national-interest hiking route, granting additional protection and establishing clear rules for its maintenance and management. The announcement was made by interim economy and tourism minister Irineu Darău, who said he had signed the order formalizing the status.

Stretching more than 1,630 kilometers, Via Transilvanica crosses the historical regions of Bucovina, Transylvania, Banat, and Oltenia, connecting communities across 10 counties.

“Via Transilvanica is a project that brings tourists and nature lovers into local communities, supports local businesses, promotes Romania's cultural and natural heritage, and creates economic opportunities in areas that need development," Irineu Darău said in a Facebook post.

According to the minister, the new status will provide greater protection for one of Romania's most important tourism projects, introduce clear maintenance rules, improve safety for visitors, and establish specific responsibilities for local authorities along the route.

The decision also recognizes the work of the Tășuleasa Social Association, which initiated and developed the trail, as well as the efforts of volunteers and supporters who helped turn the project into a national symbol, minister Darǎu stated.

“Romania needs projects that bring communities together, showcase our heritage, and generate local development. Via Transilvanica is one of them," he added.

Under the new framework, local authorities whose territories are crossed by the route will have clear obligations regarding its maintenance and protection. The legislation also provides penalties for damaging trail markers, blocking access, or degrading infrastructure that supports the hiking experience.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tasuleasa Social)