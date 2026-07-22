Angela Merkel comes to Bucharest for Romanian launch of memoir

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Bucharest on September 1 to present the Romanian edition of her memoir, Freedom: Memoirs 1954–2021. The event will take place at the Romanian Athenaeum and will feature a public conversation with Romanian journalist and diplomat Emil Hurezeanu.

Organized by Litera Publishing House, the event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be moderated by Ioana Bâldea Constantinescu, the publisher's communications director. Simultaneous Romanian-German interpretation will be available.

Tickets are available through Eventbook and include a copy of Freedom: Memoirs 1954–2021. A limited number of tickets also include a signed copy of the book.

Originally released internationally in 2024 in more than 30 countries, the memoir chronicles Angela Merkel's life from her childhood in East Germany through her 16 years as Germany's chancellor, a position she held from 2005 to 2021. Co-authored with her longtime political adviser Beate Baumann, the book recounts key moments in her personal life and political career, including German reunification and major international events that shaped her time in office.

According to the publisher, Romania is among the few countries selected by Merkel for an in-person event dedicated to the book, alongside cities including Berlin, Washington, Budapest, and Athens.

Emil Hurezeanu, a veteran journalist and former foreign minister, previously served as Romania's ambassador to Germany and Austria. Since April 2026, he has chaired the Board of the Romanian-German Bilateral Cooperation Forum.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Litera)