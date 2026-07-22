Romania’s Biofarm becomes part of Polish Polpharma

Romanian pharmaceuticals producer Biofarm (BVB: BIO) announced that it is joining the Polpharma Group, a new stage of joint development, in which "the solid market position, brand awareness and team experience will be supported by the scale, resources and expertise of one of the main players in the pharmaceutical industry in Central and Eastern Europe."

The operation by which the Polish company Zakłady Farmaceutyczne Polpharma takes over Biofarm was recently processed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Profit.ro reported. Polpharma carried out a public buyout offer, after the majority shareholder Longshield Investment Group (LONG), with a 51.67% stake in the shares, and Lion Capital (LION), with a 36.74% stake in the securities, had committed to sell.

The operation is being carried out for RON 1.3790 per share, resulting in a company valuation of RON 1.36 billion (EUR 260 million).

Following the completion of the transaction, Sebastian Szymanek, CEO of Polpharma Group, and Tamás Uri, General Manager for the Central and Eastern Europe Region within Polpharma Group, will join the Board of Directors of Biofarm, replacing Bogdan Dragoi and Stefan Dumitru.

"Our ambition is to support the further development of Biofarm, combining its local strengths with the experience and capabilities of an international pharmaceutical organization. We want to act with an entrepreneurial spirit, responsibly and in close collaboration with the teams, always keeping in mind what matters most: patients and their needs," said Sebastian Szymanek, CEO of Polpharma Group.

Zakłady Pharmaceuticaczne Polpharma, a manufacturer of drugs used in cardiology, gastroenterology and neurology, was founded in 1935 under the name Polish Chemical and Pharmaceutical Factory "Polfarma".

Biofarm Bucharest is a pharmaceutical company from Romania on the market since 1921. It is the most important Romanian producer of soft gelatin capsules, among the top 3 Romanian producers of solutions and suspensions for oral administration, and one of the largest manufacturers of tablets and dragees in Romania.

It has over 100 brands in its portfolio, some with a tradition in Romania, such as Carmol, Bixtonim, Triferment, Colebil, Cavit and Anghirol. It exports to countries such as Albania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary and the Republic of Moldova.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)