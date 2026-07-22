Romania’s weather agency issues red alert for Tulcea county amid widespread storm warnings

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a red weather warning for Tulcea county as heavy rain, strong winds, and severe thunderstorms are expected to affect parts of Romania through Thursday morning, July 23. Yellow and orange alerts have also been issued for several other regions, with forecasters warning of torrential rain, hail, and damaging wind gusts.

The red alert for Tulcea is in effect from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday. Forecasters expect exceptionally severe weather, including torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, wind gusts exceeding 80-90 km/h, and storms. Rainfall totals are forecast to reach 90-110 liters per square meter, with isolated areas receiving more than 120 l/sqm.

An orange warning covering the same period has been issued for Galați, Brăila, and Constanța counties, as well as the eastern parts of Ialomița and Călărași counties. These areas are expected to experience heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and wind gusts of 70-90 km/h, with rainfall amounts of 30-50 l/sqm and isolated totals of up to 90 l/sqm.

A yellow alert is in place overnight for eastern Muntenia, southwestern Moldova, and parts of the Eastern Carpathians, where thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail, and wind gusts of 50-70 km/h are forecast.

Earlier on Wednesday, ANM issued yellow and orange warnings for large parts of the country, including Oltenia, Muntenia, Dobrogea, southern Moldova, southern Transylvania, and mountain areas, as storms moved eastward during the day.

After the red warning expires, Tulcea county will remain under an orange alert from 6:00 a.m. until noon on Thursday, with additional heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and wind gusts of 70-90 km/h expected.

ANM said it will update its forecasts depending on the evolution and intensity of the weather system.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Administratia Nationala de Meteorologie RA)