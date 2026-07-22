Romania's acting defense minister warns Black Sea attack shows war threat is real

Romania’s acting defense minister, Radu Miruță, said on Wednesday, July 22, that the incident involving the vessel Gas Lisbon, which was attacked and set on fire outside Romanian territorial waters, is yet another reminder that the country must be prepared for worst-case scenarios.

He argued that Romania cannot be defended through slogans and conspiracy theories, a veiled criticism of the popular far-right, pro-Russian Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party.

"In such a context, investments in equipping and organizing the Romanian Army are not a luxury and not an option, but an obligation towards the safety of our citizens," Miruță wrote on Facebook.

The official also condemned "increasingly frequent disinformation and fake news campaigns that try to convince people that there is no danger, that the war does not concern us, or even that Russia is not the aggressor state in this conflict."

"Just a few dozen kilometers from our borders, for more than four years, a war triggered by Russia's military aggression against Ukraine has been taking place. Romania cannot afford to build its security policies on illusions or on the propaganda of those trying to downplay this threat," the minister also wrote.

Miruță then gave further details of the rescue operation for the 17 crew members of the gas tanker Gas Lisbon. Three sailors were injured and were transported to Tulcea County Hospital but are in stable condition.

The ship, an LPG tanker flying the Liberian flag, had departed from the port of Alexandria (Egypt) and was heading to Reni (Ukraine), transiting Romania's Exclusive Economic Zone. It was approximately 20 nautical miles southeast of the town of Sfântu Gheorghe when it suffered major damage and a fire broke out on board.

Sources from the Lower Danube River Administration in Galati told Digi24 the ship was attacked by a naval drone. The sailors said they were woken up by powerful explosions. “When I woke up, I heard those explosions. It was like a bomb, like a missile,” one of the crew members recounted, according to TVRInfo. Several sailors stated that the vessel had allegedly been hit by three drones.

The investigation is ongoing. The vessel is currently anchored, and a warning has been issued for other ships to avoid the incident perimeter.

Also on Wednesday, representatives of the Romanian Naval Authority (ANR) announced that the fire aboard the Gas Lisbon decreased in intensity and that it represents no risk to the population. “The fire aboard the Gas Lisbon vessel has decreased in intensity, and the evolution of the situation is closely monitored by the competent authorities. Given the vessel’s position, approximately 14 nautical miles from the shore, there is no risk to the population, tourists or activities carried out on the Romanian coast,” ANR representatives said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sindicatul Liber al Navigatorilor din Transportul Maritim on FB)