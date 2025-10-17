Leisure

Romania’s Via Transilvanica among winners of 2025 Europe Responsible Tourism Awards

17 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Via Transilvanica, the long-distance trail that traverses Romania’s cultural, historical, and natural landscapes, has been awarded silver in the “Peace, understanding and inclusion” category at the 2025 Europe Responsible Tourism Awards. The initiative is organized by the International Centre for Responsible Tourism Global (ICRT Global).

The award ceremony took place at the Press Club Brussels Europe, according to the announcement shared on the Via Transilvanica Facebook page.

“Being recognized for our contribution to a more connected, empathetic, and inclusive world is an immense joy for the entire team and for the people of the trail - without whom this project would not exist,” the Romanian team said.

The “Peace, understanding, and inclusion” category honors initiatives that create real change, using tourism to build a more connected, understanding, and inclusive world, according to the same source. The jury looked for projects that encourage cultural dialogue and mutual understanding, break down barriers through responsible tourism, support marginalized or conflict-affected communities, and promote accessibility and inclusion for all.

Via Transilvanica, inaugurated in 2022, has become one of Romania’s most acclaimed national projects, winning the European Heritage Awards’ Public Choice Prize in 2023

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tasuleasa Social)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Leisure

Romania’s Via Transilvanica among winners of 2025 Europe Responsible Tourism Awards

17 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Via Transilvanica, the long-distance trail that traverses Romania’s cultural, historical, and natural landscapes, has been awarded silver in the “Peace, understanding and inclusion” category at the 2025 Europe Responsible Tourism Awards. The initiative is organized by the International Centre for Responsible Tourism Global (ICRT Global).

The award ceremony took place at the Press Club Brussels Europe, according to the announcement shared on the Via Transilvanica Facebook page.

“Being recognized for our contribution to a more connected, empathetic, and inclusive world is an immense joy for the entire team and for the people of the trail - without whom this project would not exist,” the Romanian team said.

The “Peace, understanding, and inclusion” category honors initiatives that create real change, using tourism to build a more connected, understanding, and inclusive world, according to the same source. The jury looked for projects that encourage cultural dialogue and mutual understanding, break down barriers through responsible tourism, support marginalized or conflict-affected communities, and promote accessibility and inclusion for all.

Via Transilvanica, inaugurated in 2022, has become one of Romania’s most acclaimed national projects, winning the European Heritage Awards’ Public Choice Prize in 2023

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tasuleasa Social)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 October 2025
Energy
Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz sues European Commission over CO2 storage quotas
17 October 2025
Justice
Energy regulator probes gas company response following deadly explosion at Bucharest apartment building
17 October 2025
Tech
Microsoft: Romania ranks 52nd globally in terms of impact of cyberattacks in the first half of 2025
17 October 2025
Society
Three dead, many others injured after powerful explosion at apartment building in Bucharest
17 October 2025
Justice
Thousands of Ukrainian refugees interviewed by Romanian prosecutors investigating genocide
17 October 2025
Macro
Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan leans against minimum wage hike in January
17 October 2025
Business
Survey reveals cautious investment plans among Romanian companies
17 October 2025
Education
Romanian Lectorate at University of Cambridge offers open courses and cultural events