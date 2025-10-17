Romania’s Via Transilvanica among winners of 2025 Europe Responsible Tourism Awards

Via Transilvanica, the long-distance trail that traverses Romania’s cultural, historical, and natural landscapes, has been awarded silver in the “Peace, understanding and inclusion” category at the 2025 Europe Responsible Tourism Awards. The initiative is organized by the International Centre for Responsible Tourism Global (ICRT Global).

The award ceremony took place at the Press Club Brussels Europe, according to the announcement shared on the Via Transilvanica Facebook page.

“Being recognized for our contribution to a more connected, empathetic, and inclusive world is an immense joy for the entire team and for the people of the trail - without whom this project would not exist,” the Romanian team said.

The “Peace, understanding, and inclusion” category honors initiatives that create real change, using tourism to build a more connected, understanding, and inclusive world, according to the same source. The jury looked for projects that encourage cultural dialogue and mutual understanding, break down barriers through responsible tourism, support marginalized or conflict-affected communities, and promote accessibility and inclusion for all.

Via Transilvanica, inaugurated in 2022, has become one of Romania’s most acclaimed national projects, winning the European Heritage Awards’ Public Choice Prize in 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tasuleasa Social)