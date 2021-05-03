Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 08:15
Real Estate

Belgian developer buys 25ha for EUR 60 mln logistics park north of Bucharest

05 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer VGP completed the acquisition of about 25 hectares north of Bucharest (in Stefanestii de Jos ) from Willbrook - a real estate developer indirectly controlled by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

VGP, founded and controlled by Belgian millionaire Jan Van Geet, will use the land to develop its first logistics park in Bucharest.

The plot is located at the intersection of the A3 motorway with the Bucharest ring road and can be valued at about EUR 5 mln, based on transactions made in the area, Profit.ro reported.

This is one of the largest land transactions in terms of size. The planned logistics park will consist of four buildings with a total area of about 120,000 sqm, dedicated to companies logistics, e-commerce, and retail companies.

The project's development will require almost EUR 60 mln, according to Profit.ro calculations. The construction of the first building, with an area of 8,000 sqm, is scheduled to begin in June 2021, with delivery due in December 2021.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 08:15
Real Estate

Belgian developer buys 25ha for EUR 60 mln logistics park north of Bucharest

05 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer VGP completed the acquisition of about 25 hectares north of Bucharest (in Stefanestii de Jos ) from Willbrook - a real estate developer indirectly controlled by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer.

VGP, founded and controlled by Belgian millionaire Jan Van Geet, will use the land to develop its first logistics park in Bucharest.

The plot is located at the intersection of the A3 motorway with the Bucharest ring road and can be valued at about EUR 5 mln, based on transactions made in the area, Profit.ro reported.

This is one of the largest land transactions in terms of size. The planned logistics park will consist of four buildings with a total area of about 120,000 sqm, dedicated to companies logistics, e-commerce, and retail companies.

The project's development will require almost EUR 60 mln, according to Profit.ro calculations. The construction of the first building, with an area of 8,000 sqm, is scheduled to begin in June 2021, with delivery due in December 2021.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case
04 March 2021
RI +
Romania Insider Monthly Wrap-up February: Things start to look up!
04 March 2021
Justice
Eight Bucharest police agents detained for restraining, torturing two people who called them out for not wearing masks
02 March 2021
Justice
Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea and former president Basescu's daughter get jail sentences in corruption case
01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
02 March 2021
Culture
Western TV series starring Matthias Schoenaerts to film in Romania
22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices