Business

Romanian entrepreneur builds factories for thermal insulation materials north of Bucharest

18 January 2023
VeroTherm, a polystyrene and dry mortar manufacturer from Râmnicu Vâlcea, wants to open an industrial platform with three construction material factories in Otopeni, near Bucharest, by autumn.

Polystyrene, dry, washable mortars and structured paint will be produced on the future site. The target market: the thousands of blocks of apartments in the capital city, most of which should undergo thermal insulation refurbishment with the aim of increasing energy efficiency.

"Thus, we can provide the complete thermal insulation package. The factory will be located on the Bucharest belt road, in the Otopeni area, we hope to find the space as soon as possible, we have three or four options already. We hope that in a maximum of two months, we will start the fitting-out works", said Vicentiu Mocanu, the owner of VeroTherm, attending an online show of Ziarul Financiar.

The company's turnover reached EUR 12-13 mln in 2022, while the operating profit was EUR 1 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

