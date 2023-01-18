Nokian seeks EUR 100 mln state aid to build EUR 620 mln factory in Romania

Finnish tire manufacturer Nokian applied for state aid from the Government for the construction of the planned factory in Oradea, an investment estimated at over EUR 620 mln aimed to replace the group’s production facilities in Russia.

Over 540 new jobs will be created, and the average gross salary will exceed EUR 2,000, the investor claims in a Memorandum to be discussed by the Government on January 18, Hotnews.ro reported.

The state aid will be granted in the form of a grant only after the issuance of its authorization decision by the European Commission, and the state aid payment period will be 2023-2028, the document states.

The investment project must be maintained for a period of at least five years. The new manufacturing facility will have a planned capacity of 6 million units per year and incorporate state-of-the-art technology.

