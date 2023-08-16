Western Romania: Venus aqua park in Bihor county reopens after EUR 14 mln investments

The Venus aqua park in 1 Mai resort in Bihor county, western Romania, is set to reopen this Saturday, August 19, after almost two years of restoration works and investments worth EUR 14 million.

Covering 4.3 hectares, the complex is in the portfolio of Turism Felix SA, a company owned by the investment fund Transilvania Investments. It has six pools with thermal water or heated water for adults and two pools for children. In addition, tourists will also find a fast food restaurant and sports facilities.

"With the inauguration of the Venus aqua park, we are establishing a new holiday destination that can support the development of domestic tourism," said Radu Roșca, executive president of Transilvania Investments.

Turism Felix owns five hotels and two water parks in Bihor county.

Transilvania Investments is one of the largest investment funds in Romania, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the symbol TRANSI.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Transilvania Investments)