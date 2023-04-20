Sports

Olympic pool in Romanian city of Pitesti reopens after renovation

20 April 2023

The Olympic pool in Pitesti, Romania, was recently inaugurated after the completion of renovation works worth roughly RON 30 mln (EUR 6 mln).

The renovation of the Olympic pool was carried out in two stages. The first aimed at increasing energy efficiency, a project backed with European funds, while the second required the renovation of all areas of the pool, bringing it to international standards. Together, the two stages were valued at around RON 30 mln, according to the press release cited by G4Media.

The newly renovated pool is open to visitors of all ages, and it can be enjoyed by both athletes and beginners. Non-reimbursable financing and funds from the local budget were used for the project.

"The new pool looks exceptional, you can't find anything wrong with it even if you want to, especially since I know what it was like before the renovation. It's something special and, because there has always been a thirst for performance in Pitesti, nationally and internationally, I am firmly convinced that it is only a matter of time before we see constant performances generated here," said Romanian swimmer Robert Glinţă.

The Pitesti Olympic Pool will open to the public starting on Monday, April 24, and will host national and international competitions in the future.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andreyi Armiagov | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
