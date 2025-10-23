Romanian crowdlending platform Venevo opens selection for projects to be listed at its launch

Venevo, a new local crowdlending platform, has opened the selection process for entrepreneurial projects to be listed at its official launch, which is scheduled for the spring of next year.

Venevo’s application to receive authorization from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) is currently under review, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The platform aims to cover a total of EUR 25 million in loans in its first year of operation.

The selection of projects, which will take place in the coming months, is aimed at entrepreneurs seeking alternatives to bank financing. Any company registered in Romania can apply.

Each project will be assessed through an internal risk analysis system, completed by a team of specialists. Eligible entrepreneurs will be able to establish their own financing offer. Venevo will select a minimum of 20 projects for launch.

The platform will allow individual investors to lend Romanian businesses directly, starting with minimum amounts of RON 100-250 (approximately EUR 20 – 50) per project. Repayment will be made monthly, with interest included, according to a contractual schedule. Investors will have access to detailed information about each project, including the risk score.

In its first year, Venevo aims to fund at least 150 projects and attract over 9,500 active investors. The platform also plans to launch an early trading feature (similar to a secondary market), which will allow investors to sell their investments ahead of schedule to other users.

The platform, developed entirely in Romania, saw investments of over EUR 250,000 in technology, infrastructure, and partnerships.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kantver/Dreamstime.com)