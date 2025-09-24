Romanian entrepreneurs launch e-learning platform, target EUR 500,000 in revenue in first year

Serial entrepreneur Sergiu Neguț, the co-founder of FintechOS, and entrepreneur Raluca Neagu have launched basetolearn, an e-learning ecosystem focused on providing solutions for professional development. The platform is launched in an educational partnership with the Bucharest International School of Management.

The company targets a turnover of over EUR 500,000, with more than 50 courses and approximately 1,500 enrolled participants in its first year of operation, it said.

While the global e-learning market surpassed USD 300 billion in 2024, with estimates projecting growth to USD 840 billion by 2030, Romania lags significantly, according to data provided by the company. Although Europe is consolidating its position as the second-largest market, with accelerated adoption in professional programs averaging 40%, only 19% of Romanian adults have participated in training courses annually. At the same time, OECD data shows that 6.7% of Romanian adults have taken a professional course in the last month, compared to the European average of 12.7%.

The main factors contributing to this gap are the difficult access to courses, extended working hours, and a local offering perceived as insufficiently diverse and often too theoretical, the company said.

"In Romania, we're not necessarily talking about a lack of courses, but rather an overabundance of options with too little direction. People often struggle to choose, unsure whether the investment will truly benefit them, and most importantly, they lack a clear development path. Most programs are consumed reactively—when a specific need arises—but they don't support continuous learning. Additionally, too many courses remain at a theoretical level and are delivered by trainers without real business experience. We built basetolearn as a direct response to these issues," Raluca Neagu, CEO and Co-Founder of basetolearn, said.

Basetolearn courses are structured as either open courses, lasting between 6 and 12 weeks, or as short modules of 2-4 weeks, where students work alongside business leaders on real-world simulations and projects. The platform will also soon offer a subscription option with continuous access to courses, resources, and the community.

In the future, the company plans to develop dedicated corporate solutions.

Currently, basetolearn serves specialists seeking promotion, managers dealing with growth processes, entrepreneurs looking for solutions for their teams, and corporate seniors or managers who prefer short, practical programs focused on specific needs.

The company aims to launch over 100 programs and scale regionally in the coming years.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com