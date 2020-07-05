Romania’s interior affairs minister: People can travel freely between localities after May 15

After May 15, when Romania will replace the state of emergency with the state of alert, people will be able to travel freely between localities and counties without having to carry a declaration outlining their route, interior affairs minister Marcel Vela said on Wednesday, April 6.

“There are no limits because it would have been hard to set limits in these metropolitan areas; consequently, there will be no territorial-administrative limit for people to take into account,” Vela said in a video published on his Facebook page, quoted by News.ro.

Vela, who was answering questions from the public, explained that people could go out for a picnic outside of their localities as long as they follow the social distancing rules. He said he was expecting citizens to show responsibility as they did so far.

Asked about the reopening of Suceava, the largest coronavirus hotspot in the country, and currently under quarantine, Vela said the decision belonged to epidemiologists. They will evaluate the evolution of the diseases, the number of cases in Suceava, and the option of lifting the quarantine.

Vela said that flights between Romania and other countries would resume depending on the situation in every country.

On Monday, May 4, prime minister Ludovic Orban said that people could travel outside their localities only for certain reasons, such as work-related activities, to see relatives, or to perform agricultural works, Digi24.ro reported.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]