Romanian startup Vaunt accepted into Catalyst NYC 2025 Accelerator

The Romanian proptech startup Vaunt, which is developing a sales management platform for the residential real estate industry, announced it is one of the 16 companies accepted into the Catalyst NYC program. Its participation is part of the company’s scaling and go-to-market strategy in the United States.

Catalyst is part of the larger NYU Tandon Future Labs that offer the businesses of tomorrow a network of public and private innovation spaces and programs that support early-stage startups in New York City. They’ve supported more than 470 companies that have gone on to raise USD 5.2 billion in funding and had 57 exits.

Catalyst NYC runs for 6 months, during which participating startups have access, among other things, to learning sessions, mentors, resources offered by the renowned New York University, benefits worth USD 350,000 representing financial and pitching coaching, resources from partners such as Amazon or Google, or workspace in the Data Future Lab office in Brooklyn.

Vaunt is used by over 70 clients in Romania, who closed over EUR 488 million in transactions in 2024 using the SaaS platform.

