Vastint Romania launches second phase of Timpuri Noi Square in Bucharest

Vastint Romania has officially launched the second phase of its flagship urban regeneration project, Timpuri Noi Square, in Bucharest. The new development will add over 60,000 square meters of gross leasable area (GLA), doubling the office and commercial capacity of the complex to a total of 112,000 sqm.

The expansion includes two new Class A office buildings, one with 15 floors and the other with 8, along with 690 underground parking spaces and Romania’s largest food hall within an office building, spanning nearly 6,000 sqm.

Construction began last year and is progressing on schedule, with delivery expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, the developer said.

The first phase of Timpuri Noi Square, which includes three buildings totaling 52,100 sqm, is fully leased to tenants such as Playtika, Ayvens, Zitec, GoPro, and Vola.

Vastint aims to achieve LEED Platinum certification for phase two, eliminating fossil fuel use entirely and relying on renewable energy sources like 1,700 sqm of solar panels and a system of 200 geothermal wells.

Retail and lifestyle offerings will complement existing services from phase one, including the fitness center, beauty clinic, bank, and convenience stores. A new 400 sqm conference center with a 300 sqm terrace is also set to open by year’s end.

Vastint Romania is a real estate company operating in the Romanian market since 2008, part of the Vastint Group, an international company with over 35 years of experience in real estate. The company owns Timpuri Noi Square and Business Garden Bucharest, premium office projects in the Romanian capital, each with 3 buildings, with a total leasable area of 95,257 sqm.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)