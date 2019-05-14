Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 05/14/2019 - 15:27
Events
Armin Van Buuren prepares special performance for Romanian festival
14 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren will have a “unique, exclusive” show at this year’s edition of Untold festival, which takes place between August 1 and August 4 in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

“The artist has created a unique show, an exclusive one at world level, prepared especially for the Untold festival: Armin Untold,” the organizers announced. The show will feature guest artists who will go on stage alongside van Buuren and innovative special effects.

The DJ is known for innovating with the technology he uses to create shows such as Armin Only or Armin Only Intense. “One example is the introduction of a device controlling the lights through sensors applied on his arms, a technique he also brought to Romania, at the Untold festival,” according to a press release quoted by News.ro.

Armin van Buuren promised last year that he would create a special show for the Romanian fans who spent more than 7 hours in front of the Untold stage where he was performing.

(Photo: Untold Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 08/06/2018 - 13:02
06 August 2018
Entertainment
Famous DJ Armin van Buuren entertains Romanian festival crowd for 7+ hours

Famous Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren has performed more than seven hours at this year’s edition of Untold, the biggest...

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 05/14/2019 - 15:27
Events
Armin Van Buuren prepares special performance for Romanian festival
14 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren will have a “unique, exclusive” show at this year’s edition of Untold festival, which takes place between August 1 and August 4 in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

“The artist has created a unique show, an exclusive one at world level, prepared especially for the Untold festival: Armin Untold,” the organizers announced. The show will feature guest artists who will go on stage alongside van Buuren and innovative special effects.

The DJ is known for innovating with the technology he uses to create shows such as Armin Only or Armin Only Intense. “One example is the introduction of a device controlling the lights through sensors applied on his arms, a technique he also brought to Romania, at the Untold festival,” according to a press release quoted by News.ro.

Armin van Buuren promised last year that he would create a special show for the Romanian fans who spent more than 7 hours in front of the Untold stage where he was performing.

(Photo: Untold Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 08/06/2018 - 13:02
06 August 2018
Entertainment
Famous DJ Armin van Buuren entertains Romanian festival crowd for 7+ hours

Famous Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren has performed more than seven hours at this year’s edition of Untold, the biggest...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us