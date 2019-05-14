Armin Van Buuren prepares special performance for Romanian festival

Dutch DJ Armin van Buuren will have a “unique, exclusive” show at this year’s edition of Untold festival, which takes place between August 1 and August 4 in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

“The artist has created a unique show, an exclusive one at world level, prepared especially for the Untold festival: Armin Untold,” the organizers announced. The show will feature guest artists who will go on stage alongside van Buuren and innovative special effects.

The DJ is known for innovating with the technology he uses to create shows such as Armin Only or Armin Only Intense. “One example is the introduction of a device controlling the lights through sensors applied on his arms, a technique he also brought to Romania, at the Untold festival,” according to a press release quoted by News.ro.

Armin van Buuren promised last year that he would create a special show for the Romanian fans who spent more than 7 hours in front of the Untold stage where he was performing.

(Photo: Untold Facebook Page)

[email protected]