Western Romania: Covid-19 vaccination sites to open at two border crossing points

The Arad authorities plan to set up temporary vaccination sites at the Nădlac I and Nădlac II border crossing points, Agerpres reported.

The decision comes after an increase in the number of Romanians working abroad who travel to the country to get vaccinated.

Toth Csaba, the prefect of Arad county, told Agerpres that “lately there was an increase in the number of Romanian citizens arriving from other countries to get vaccinated.”

“I wouldn’t call it a phenomenon, but there are very many Romanians who work and live in European countries and travel to Arad just to get vaccinated. […] I know many cases, but this trend was also brought to my attention during talks in the County Committee for Emergency Situations. Also, for Easter, Romanians who visited their families also got vaccinated,” the prefect said.

At the same time, Horea Timiş, the head of Arad’s Public Health Department (DSP), said “hundreds of people crossed the border into Romania to get vaccinated in Arad.”

The two border vaccination sites are to open in a week or two the most, he said, adding that there are enough vaccine doses in the county.

Since the start of the country’s vaccination campaign, 3.75 million people received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine: 2.55 million both doses and 1.19 million the first dose. The Government aims at 5 million people vaccinated by June.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

