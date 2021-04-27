Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 12:07
Social

RO PM insists on target of 5 mln people vaccinated by June

27 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The target of having 5 million people vaccinated by June 1 is "realistic," and the Government has made every effort to provide the infrastructure needed to reach it, prime minister Florin Cîțu said in an interview with the public television TVR.

More than 3 million people already received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine since the start of the country's vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020.

"This target of 5 million is very important […], realistic. We took care of two important things: we ordered the doses and made sure we had the doses to have 5 million people vaccinated by June 1. Secondly, we created the capacity. We can vaccinate 120,000 people per day," the PM explained.

Outside of the vaccination centers where appointments can be made through the Government-run platform RoVaccinare, the authorities opened in the past days several other types of vaccination options, including drive-through centers, centers opened by companies, and mobile vaccination centers. A 'vaccination marathon' was also held this past weekend in Timișoara, and more such events are planned in other cities in the country

A vaccination center opened at Hanu' lui Manuc in Bucharest's Old Town, where a mobile team from the Emergency University Hospital vaccinates employees of the restaurant and hotel industries. After a first drive-through vaccination center opened in Deva, in Hunedoara county, over the weekend, the second such center opened in Cluj-Napoca on Monday, April 26. Those who opt to get vaccinated here do not need to register on the Government-run platform RoVaccinare; they only need to come with an ID card at the center. More such centers are set to open in the country and in Bucharest. The city's municipal council is scheduled to discuss today, April 27, the opening of a drive-through center in Constituţiei Square.

A decision about dropping the requirement to wear a mask in all public venues will be taken once 60-70% of the country's population is vaccinated, the PM said.

"After 60-70%, we can talk about removing the mask in public venues. We're not more catholic than the Pope; it is what we see happening in other countries," he said.

By April 26, more than 3 million people received the vaccine against Covid-19: 1,820,634 both doses and 1,271,744 the first dose. 

(Photo: Guvernul Romaniei Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 14:22
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 12:07
Social

RO PM insists on target of 5 mln people vaccinated by June

27 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The target of having 5 million people vaccinated by June 1 is "realistic," and the Government has made every effort to provide the infrastructure needed to reach it, prime minister Florin Cîțu said in an interview with the public television TVR.

More than 3 million people already received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine since the start of the country's vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020.

"This target of 5 million is very important […], realistic. We took care of two important things: we ordered the doses and made sure we had the doses to have 5 million people vaccinated by June 1. Secondly, we created the capacity. We can vaccinate 120,000 people per day," the PM explained.

Outside of the vaccination centers where appointments can be made through the Government-run platform RoVaccinare, the authorities opened in the past days several other types of vaccination options, including drive-through centers, centers opened by companies, and mobile vaccination centers. A 'vaccination marathon' was also held this past weekend in Timișoara, and more such events are planned in other cities in the country

A vaccination center opened at Hanu' lui Manuc in Bucharest's Old Town, where a mobile team from the Emergency University Hospital vaccinates employees of the restaurant and hotel industries. After a first drive-through vaccination center opened in Deva, in Hunedoara county, over the weekend, the second such center opened in Cluj-Napoca on Monday, April 26. Those who opt to get vaccinated here do not need to register on the Government-run platform RoVaccinare; they only need to come with an ID card at the center. More such centers are set to open in the country and in Bucharest. The city's municipal council is scheduled to discuss today, April 27, the opening of a drive-through center in Constituţiei Square.

A decision about dropping the requirement to wear a mask in all public venues will be taken once 60-70% of the country's population is vaccinated, the PM said.

"After 60-70%, we can talk about removing the mask in public venues. We're not more catholic than the Pope; it is what we see happening in other countries," he said.

By April 26, more than 3 million people received the vaccine against Covid-19: 1,820,634 both doses and 1,271,744 the first dose. 

(Photo: Guvernul Romaniei Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 04/26/2021 - 14:22
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage