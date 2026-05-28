Romania’s USR rejects reports of government negotiations with Social Democrats

President of Romania’s reformist Save Romania Union (USR), Dominic Fritz, dismissed reports suggesting the party could join a government together with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), describing the claims as “disinformation viruses” aimed at destabilising the centre-right bloc formed with the National Liberal Party (PNL).

The statement came after media outlets, including TV stations, had intensely circulated the scenario about a PSD-USR-UDMR government.

In a Facebook post cited by G4media.ro, Fritz criticised television stations for circulating rumours based on unnamed political sources regarding a possible rapprochement between USR and PSD.

According to Fritz, the reports are intended “to sow distrust and break the alignment between the two major centre-right parties, USR and PNL”.

“I’m giving you the news directly, not through sources, but from the source itself: USR is consistent with what it said before, after the PSD-AUR no-confidence motion. We will no longer be part of a government with PSD. There are no underground negotiations about this,” Fritz said.

The USR leader argued that refusing to govern alongside PSD is not an act of political rigidity but a matter of preserving the party’s principles and credibility. Fritz warned that a coalition involving PSD would risk becoming merely a political façade serving “obscure interests”, without elaborating further.

The statement came amid prolonged negotiations over the formation of a new government following the dismissal of prime minister Ilie Bolojan through a no-confidence motion backed by PSD and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR).

Speculation regarding possible governing formulas intensified in recent days as president Nicușor Dan delayed naming a candidate for prime minister while parties continued discussions behind closed doors. Several media outlets reported that scenarios involving technocratic cabinets or cross-party arrangements remained under consideration, although no parliamentary majority has yet publicly emerged.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)