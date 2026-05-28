Politics

Romania’s USR rejects reports of government negotiations with Social Democrats

28 May 2026

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President of Romania’s reformist Save Romania Union (USR), Dominic Fritz, dismissed reports suggesting the party could join a government together with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), describing the claims as “disinformation viruses” aimed at destabilising the centre-right bloc formed with the National Liberal Party (PNL).

The statement came after media outlets, including TV stations, had intensely circulated the scenario about a PSD-USR-UDMR government. 

In a Facebook post cited by G4media.ro, Fritz criticised television stations for circulating rumours based on unnamed political sources regarding a possible rapprochement between USR and PSD.

According to Fritz, the reports are intended “to sow distrust and break the alignment between the two major centre-right parties, USR and PNL”.

“I’m giving you the news directly, not through sources, but from the source itself: USR is consistent with what it said before, after the PSD-AUR no-confidence motion. We will no longer be part of a government with PSD. There are no underground negotiations about this,” Fritz said.

The USR leader argued that refusing to govern alongside PSD is not an act of political rigidity but a matter of preserving the party’s principles and credibility. Fritz warned that a coalition involving PSD would risk becoming merely a political façade serving “obscure interests”, without elaborating further.

The statement came amid prolonged negotiations over the formation of a new government following the dismissal of prime minister Ilie Bolojan through a no-confidence motion backed by PSD and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR).

Speculation regarding possible governing formulas intensified in recent days as president Nicușor Dan delayed naming a candidate for prime minister while parties continued discussions behind closed doors. Several media outlets reported that scenarios involving technocratic cabinets or cross-party arrangements remained under consideration, although no parliamentary majority has yet publicly emerged.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

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Politics

Romania’s USR rejects reports of government negotiations with Social Democrats

28 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President of Romania’s reformist Save Romania Union (USR), Dominic Fritz, dismissed reports suggesting the party could join a government together with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), describing the claims as “disinformation viruses” aimed at destabilising the centre-right bloc formed with the National Liberal Party (PNL).

The statement came after media outlets, including TV stations, had intensely circulated the scenario about a PSD-USR-UDMR government. 

In a Facebook post cited by G4media.ro, Fritz criticised television stations for circulating rumours based on unnamed political sources regarding a possible rapprochement between USR and PSD.

According to Fritz, the reports are intended “to sow distrust and break the alignment between the two major centre-right parties, USR and PNL”.

“I’m giving you the news directly, not through sources, but from the source itself: USR is consistent with what it said before, after the PSD-AUR no-confidence motion. We will no longer be part of a government with PSD. There are no underground negotiations about this,” Fritz said.

The USR leader argued that refusing to govern alongside PSD is not an act of political rigidity but a matter of preserving the party’s principles and credibility. Fritz warned that a coalition involving PSD would risk becoming merely a political façade serving “obscure interests”, without elaborating further.

The statement came amid prolonged negotiations over the formation of a new government following the dismissal of prime minister Ilie Bolojan through a no-confidence motion backed by PSD and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR).

Speculation regarding possible governing formulas intensified in recent days as president Nicușor Dan delayed naming a candidate for prime minister while parties continued discussions behind closed doors. Several media outlets reported that scenarios involving technocratic cabinets or cross-party arrangements remained under consideration, although no parliamentary majority has yet publicly emerged.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)

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