Romanian reformist parties want two-day ballot for local elections

The alliance of Romanian reformist parties Save Romania Union (USR) and PLUS argues for organizing the local elections this autumn over two days, to avoid negative developments in the transmission of the coronavirus.

The Government's law on local elections was debated in the Parliament's committees on Monday, July 6, and the USR MPs submitted several amendments, the most important of which is the multi-day voting.

"It is a measure supported by the USR-PLUS Alliance and a measure recommended by election experts. Given that access to polling stations will be more difficult because the distance measures must be observed, many citizens will not be able to vote," the alliance said in a press release, News.ro reported.

The Government scheduled the local elections on September 27, but the lawmakers must confirm the electoral calendar. The Social Democrats, who hold a majority in Parliament, agreed in principle with the date but accused the ruling Liberals of hindering the electoral process by repeatedly prolonging the state of alert.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)