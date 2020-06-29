RO Govt. proposes local elections on September 27

Romania's Government approved in its June 25 meeting the draft law for organizing local elections on September 27, Radio Europa Libera reported..

The project, drafted by the Permanent Electoral Authority, is subject to final approval by the Parliament.

The lawmakers have recently passed a bill to prolong the terms of the local elected officials until November 1.

The election campaign will go on without public assemblies, without electoral rallies, and in compliance with protection measures against COVID-19, said prime minister Ludovic Orban.

Regarding the parliamentary elections, PM Orban said that the constitutional deadline for their organization is December 6.

He added he would also consult with the leaders of the other parties on the date.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

