USR-Plus alliance says it’s ready to join Govt. if early elections scenario fails

The USR-Plus alliance, the third biggest political force in Romania, is ready to join the Liberals in forming a new Government if the political parties represented in the parliament fail to reach an agreement on organizing early elections, USR leader Dan Barna announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, February 5, after the Liberal Government led by PM Ludovic Orban was dismissed by no-confidence motion.
Barna said his party’s condition to join the Government was that the new Executive adopts an emergency ordinance for the two-round election of mayors.
The Orban Government fell after it took responsibility in the Parliament for a bill that provided the election of mayors in two rounds, which was challenged by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) with a no-confidence motion.
Thus, as the motion against the Government passed, the two-round election of mayors fell as well.
Dan Barna also wrote that the USR-Plus alliance could propose former PM Dacian Ciolos, currently the leader of Plus and of the Renew group in the European Parliament, for prime minister.
The Government stays in office, with its power reduced indeed after the no-confidence motion, but the Liberal ruling...
