USR-Plus alliance says it’s ready to join Govt. if early elections scenario fails

The USR-Plus alliance, the third biggest political force in Romania, is ready to join the Liberals in forming a new Government if the political parties represented in the parliament fail to reach an agreement on organizing early elections, USR leader Dan Barna announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, February 5, after the Liberal Government led by PM Ludovic Orban was dismissed by no-confidence motion.

Barna said his party’s condition to join the Government was that the new Executive adopts an emergency ordinance for the two-round election of mayors.

The Orban Government fell after it took responsibility in the Parliament for a bill that provided the election of mayors in two rounds, which was challenged by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) with a no-confidence motion.

Thus, as the motion against the Government passed, the two-round election of mayors fell as well.

Dan Barna also wrote that the USR-Plus alliance could propose former PM Dacian Ciolos, currently the leader of Plus and of the Renew group in the European Parliament, for prime minister.

