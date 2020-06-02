RO president likely to designate another Liberal prime minister

The Government stays in office, with its power reduced indeed after the no-confidence motion, but the Liberal ruling continues and the situation will remain under control, president Klaus Iohannis assured after a majority of lawmakers voted the no-confidence motion initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) against the executive of prime minister Ludovic Orban.

President Iohannis announced that he would designate a prime minister candidate on Thursday evening, February 6, after consultations with the political parties represented in the Parliament.

He made it clear that he prefers the scenario of early elections, but if this does not get enough support from the political parties, he will nominate another Liberal to form the new Government.

“It takes a few political steps. They will be done quickly. I will call the parties for consultations tomorrow [February 6] at 12.00. Tomorrow evening I will probably announce the person appointed to form a new government. How will government policy continue? I am a fan of the early elections. I want to get into the logic that leads to snap elections. But if I find that the parliamentary parties do not want this, then I will insist that a government with a reform agenda, built by and around the Liberals, will still be voted on,” Iohannis stated, quoted by G4media.ro.

He has played down the scenario of a new majority formed in Parliament around the Social Democratic Party on the grounds that it wouldn’t be democratic.

“Today there were enough people who voted the Social Democrats’ motion against a Government’s ordinance that would have improved democracy,” Iohannis argued.

Meanwhile, the Social Democrats have sketched a cooperation agreement and are going to give the president their own proposal for the post of prime minister designate: Remus Pricopie, the head of the Political and Administrative Studies Academy (SNPSA).

President Iohannis decorated Pricopie after SNPSA organised the sole debate in the presidential elections last year.

However, this will probably not weigh much in the already anticipated decision to be announced by president Iohannis on February 6.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

