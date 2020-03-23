Romania's reformist alliance USR-PLUS suggests postponing elections

The alliance of reformist parties in Romania, USR-PLUS, will talk to the other political parties to postpone the elections for the local administration, which were scheduled to take place in June, until autumn or even next year, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, USR president Dan Barna said on Sunday.

“Given the circumstances, the prospect of local elections in June is no longer viable. The Parliament must work and we have demonstrated that it can work well online, while the state institutions, in their turn, must learn to do the same,” Barna said in an online press conference, local Agerpres reported.

He added that, depending on how the epidemic will develop, local elections may be postponed for this autumn or next year.

“Depending on the developments, the first step would be to postpone the elections by the end of the year, for September-October. If the situation continues (...) depending on the evolution of the epidemic during the summer months, we will see whether it is necessary to further defer the elections for next year,” Barna added.

According to him, at this moment, a normal electoral process would not stand a chance.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)