Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 09:15
Politics
Romania's reformist alliance USR-PLUS suggests postponing elections
23 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The alliance of reformist parties in Romania, USR-PLUS, will talk to the other political parties to postpone the elections for the local administration, which were scheduled to take place in June, until autumn or even next year, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, USR president Dan Barna said on Sunday.

“Given the circumstances, the prospect of local elections in June is no longer viable. The Parliament must work and we have demonstrated that it can work well online, while the state institutions, in their turn, must learn to do the same,” Barna said in an online press conference, local Agerpres reported.

He added that, depending on how the epidemic will develop, local elections may be postponed for this autumn or next year.

“Depending on the developments, the first step would be to postpone the elections by the end of the year, for September-October. If the situation continues (...) depending on the evolution of the epidemic during the summer months, we will see whether it is necessary to further defer the elections for next year,” Barna added.

According to him, at this moment, a normal electoral process would not stand a chance.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 03/23/2020 - 09:15
Politics
Romania's reformist alliance USR-PLUS suggests postponing elections
23 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The alliance of reformist parties in Romania, USR-PLUS, will talk to the other political parties to postpone the elections for the local administration, which were scheduled to take place in June, until autumn or even next year, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, USR president Dan Barna said on Sunday.

“Given the circumstances, the prospect of local elections in June is no longer viable. The Parliament must work and we have demonstrated that it can work well online, while the state institutions, in their turn, must learn to do the same,” Barna said in an online press conference, local Agerpres reported.

He added that, depending on how the epidemic will develop, local elections may be postponed for this autumn or next year.

“Depending on the developments, the first step would be to postpone the elections by the end of the year, for September-October. If the situation continues (...) depending on the evolution of the epidemic during the summer months, we will see whether it is necessary to further defer the elections for next year,” Barna added.

According to him, at this moment, a normal electoral process would not stand a chance.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 March 2020
Social
Winter takes over Romania at the end of March
22 March 2020
Social
Romania buys 2 million Covid-19 tests from South Korea
22 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of infection cases hits 433, two dead, 64 recovered
22 March 2020
Social
Romania announces first death due to Covid-19
21 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Country closes borders for foreign citizens, malls close, people’s movement and religious service restricted
21 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 367, intra-community transmission is a reality
20 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities consider limiting movement in the country to stop the spreading of the virus, according to working document
20 March 2020
Social
Brexit: Number of Romanians in the UK, some 20% higher than in official statistics

Get in Touch with Us