Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 08:51
Politics

Reformist USR-PLUS pulls out of Romania's Government

07 September 2021
Junior ruling partner, USR-PLUS, decided to pull its ministers out of Romania's Government, thus forcing the senior ruling partner (the Liberal Party, PNL) to either dismiss prime minister Florin Citu and resume genuine negotiations in the view of a new executive team, or keep the Government of PM Citu alive one way or another but face a de-facto no-confidence motion in Parliament within 45 days (the maximum duration of an interim minister).

"We have to use plan B because plan A was the motion of censure [and it failed]. There are two options: either PNL accepts that USR-PLUS is a serious partner for development and we move on with a new prime minister, or PNL chooses an alliance with the Social Democrats [PSD]," USR-PLUS co-president Dan Barna stated, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Pulling out of the Government was a difficult decision, he said, adding that it is a message that Romania needs.

"After 30 years, there had to come a time in Romania when a party can say 'that's enough," he explained.

The radical decision was announced by PSD-USR co-president Dan Barna on the evening of September 6, but the ministers were supposed to file their resignations on the morning of September 7.

Although Barna rejected plans to negotiate overnight, this left the Liberals and President Klaus Iohannis the door open for a last-minute change of mind.

President Iohannis blamed USR-PLUS for its no-confidence motion and met over PM Citu during the day of September 6, but he made no statement on the crisis yet.

USR-PLUS took this second radical decision (after the no-confidence motion drafted on Friday, September 3) forced by circumstances: their no-confidence motion lost support from the Social Democrats (PSD) and now it has an uncertain future, even if formally the Parliament can not simply disregard it.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

