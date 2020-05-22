Romanian reformist block USR-PLUS to join Liberal Government after elections

"Normally and predictably," the Romanian reformist alliance USR-PLUS will form the ruling coalition with the (currently ruling) National Liberal Party (PNL), after the parliamentary elections, USR president Dan Barna said in an interview for Digi24.

However, the dialogue between PNL and USR has been increasingly difficult lately. The leaders of the two parties have been attacking each other almost daily in the Parliament, Digi24.ro commented.

"We are re-entering the logic of the election campaign," Barna explained.

"Whenever PNL acts like the [former ruling] Social Democrats, we will comment about this. When you appoint waiters to rule hospitals, we will speak up. When the measures are correct, we will support them, when they act in the style of the old USL [Liberals' past alliance with Social Democrats], we will protest," Barna explained the attacks against PNL.

Dan Barna claims that the parties "have already entered the logic of the election campaign," as two rounds of elections will take place this year unless the second wave of the pandemic defers the plans.

