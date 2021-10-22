Profile picture for user andreich
Politics

Romania's reformist party USR "not comfortable" with PM-designate Ciuca

22 October 2021
The appointment of a former military as prime minister-designate "does not bode well" for the credibility of the politicians and "is not a good sign," said the president of Romanian reformist party USR, Dacian Cioloş.

He pointed to the vaccination campaign, which has been conducted from the very beginning by colonel Valeriu Gheorghita, and "we saw the [disappointing] results."

Without clearly rejecting Nicolae Ciuca or denying his merits, USR leader Ciolos implied that for a variety of reasons, his party would rather not vote for his Cabinet.

"Sure, Nicolae Ciuca is a politician now. He is in reserve, but he is a former military. We are not comfortable with this, and it is a signal of political capitulation," Cioloş declared, according to Agerpres.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

21 October 2021
21 October 2021
