Romania’s USR leader Elena Lasconi announces no-confidence motion against the government

Elena Lasconi, the president of the opposition party USR, said that she is working with her colleagues on drafting a no-confidence motion against the government headed by Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu. She also urged the Liberals and their president, Nicolae Ciucă, to back USR's action, although the National Liberal Party is part of the Executive.

"I met thousands of soldiers, I have also been in the theatre of operations in Afghanistan, and I am proud of our soldiers. They are skilled and brave. Mr. Ciucă is a politician and wants to become the first soldier to lead the country. Let's see how brave you are, Mr. Ciucă! I am on my way to Parliament to work with my colleagues on the no-confidence motion to bring down the government led by Ciolacu. Come with courage, honesty, and respect. Turn these words into action! Sign USR's no-confidence motion!" - Lasconi said in a post on social media.

In a press conference held later on Tuesday, Elena Lasconi attacked mainly the ruling Social Democrats and urged all right-wing parliamentary forces to back the no-confidence motion and "offer the Romanians a predictable, democratic government that wants to do good for the country."

She also told the Liberals to choose which side they're on - "on the side of the people or the side of Ciolacu."

Elena Lasconi's announcement came soon after Nicolae Ciucă, the president of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said that the Liberals will no longer stay in the ruling coalition with PSD, but will remain in the government "to prevent the full escalation of abuses that they can achieve to win elections."

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)