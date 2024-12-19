Romania's reformist party USR outlines prerequisites for joining the future ruling coalition

Romania's reformist party Save Romania Union (USR) on December 18 outlined a list of 8 actions the future ruling coalition should take, including the disclosure of the 2025 budget planning by December 23, the dismissal of the heads of Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) and the intelligence service (SIE) for their involvement in the scrapped presidential elections, and the resignation of president Klaus Iohannis at the end of his term on December 21.

USR president Elena Lasconi outlined the steps as a prerequisite for her party to partake in the ruling coalition, Economedia.ro reported.

In answer to journalists' questions, Lasconi said that the other parties would like USR not to participate in the ruling coalition.

The Social Democratic (PSD), Liberal (PNL), and Hungarian (UDMR) parties have previously published a draft of a ruling strategy, which was not endorsed by the reformist party USR.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe)