Romania’s opposition party lost opportunity to bring back Nicusor Dan

25 June 2024

One of Romania’s two major opposition parties, Save Romania Union (USR), is electing new leadership, but none of the candidates in the race is likely to bring it back to its roots like the founder of Save Bucharest Union could have. 

Cristian Seidler, one of the two frontrunners in the internal elections organised by USR, mentioned the idea of bringing Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan back to the party that he was forced to leave in 2017 amid a dispute related to whether the party should or not get involved in the debate about the traditional family values and a potential constitutional referendum, Hotnews.ro reported. 

The candidate likely to win the leading post in USR, Elena Lasconi (the mayor of Campulung Muscel), was forced to leave the party’s electoral list following a controversial position on the same matter.

Elena Lasconi as the new president of USR may not bode well for the further development of the party, according to a Deutsche Welle column published last fall on the occasion of the incident prompted by the would-be party president which resulted in her exclusion from the EP electoral list.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/USR)

