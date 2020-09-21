Save Romania Union proposes same date for general elections and referendum for banning convicted people from public office

The opposition party Save Romania Union - USR proposed the organization of the Fara penali in functii publice referendum on December 6, the same day as the general elections.

Fara penali in functii publice, which gathered one million signatures in 2018, is a citizens’ initiative to change the Constitution and ban convicted people from holding public office.

The initiative reached the Parliament two years ago and passed the Chamber of Deputies’ vote in mid-July this year. It should go to the Senate next for debate and vote. However, to come into force, it also needs to be approved by referendum.

USR accused the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which still has the majority in the Parliament, of blocking the project.

“USR proposed […] holding a referendum on the same day as the local elections on September 27, as a signal to change the political class before the December national elections. But PSD opposed it,” USR said in a Facebook post.

“USR comes with a new proposal and supports the Senate’s vote on the initiative on November 6, and the organization of the referendum on the same day as the national elections on December 6,” the same post reads.

