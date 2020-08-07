Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 09:12
Business
Romania's reformist party USR proposes container deposit scheme for stimulating recycling
08 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian reformist party Save Romania Union (USR) proposes a container deposit scheme (a small extra deposit on top of the price of the bottled or canned goods) as a solution for increasing the collection rate for packaging materials.

USR proposes a flat deposit of RON 0.5 or RON 1 irrespective of the type of container subject to the law, for simple implementation, Mediafax reported.

Allen Coliban, chairman of the Senate Environment Committee, and Cristian Ghinea, USR/Renew MEP, debated and presented a detailed public policy report on an effective national guarantee-deposit system for packaging.

"We undertake to work with the authorities so that we have a coherent project at the beginning of September, and the system becomes functional on January 1, 2021," said Coliban.

The Social Democrat Government led by former PM Viorica Dancila adopted an emergency ordinance in July 2018 that aimed to introduce a RON 0.5 deposit for reusable packaging, starting March 2019. However, the regulation was not implemented due to the lack of guidelines.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ubonwan Utachkul/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 09:12
Business
Romania's reformist party USR proposes container deposit scheme for stimulating recycling
08 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian reformist party Save Romania Union (USR) proposes a container deposit scheme (a small extra deposit on top of the price of the bottled or canned goods) as a solution for increasing the collection rate for packaging materials.

USR proposes a flat deposit of RON 0.5 or RON 1 irrespective of the type of container subject to the law, for simple implementation, Mediafax reported.

Allen Coliban, chairman of the Senate Environment Committee, and Cristian Ghinea, USR/Renew MEP, debated and presented a detailed public policy report on an effective national guarantee-deposit system for packaging.

"We undertake to work with the authorities so that we have a coherent project at the beginning of September, and the system becomes functional on January 1, 2021," said Coliban.

The Social Democrat Government led by former PM Viorica Dancila adopted an emergency ordinance in July 2018 that aimed to introduce a RON 0.5 deposit for reusable packaging, starting March 2019. However, the regulation was not implemented due to the lack of guidelines.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ubonwan Utachkul/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

08 July 2020
Business
Digital technology company Brillio, controlled by Bain Capital, takes over firm founded by Romanians in US
08 July 2020
Social
Photo of the day: Wave-like storm cloud over popular Romanian seaside resort
08 July 2020
Business
Romanian tech firms develop biometric technology to prevent students from cheating in online exams
07 July 2020
Business
Romanian airline Blue Air resumes flights to the UK, Spain, Italy and Belgium
07 July 2020
Social
Romanian midwife becomes one of the images of the UK’s National Health Service
06 July 2020
Business
AmCham Romania survey: 55% of member-companies expect lower revenues this year
07 July 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The 2020 goal: Leslie Hawke on giving underprivileged children access to early education, leaving Romania, and the country’s hidden resource
01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies