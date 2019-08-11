Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 11/08/2019
Politics
USR not to form pre-electoral alliance with Liberals for local elections in Romania
08 November 2019
Save Romania Union, a party that relies on the support of voters in large cities and leads the voters’ preferences in Bucharest according to the outcome of the European elections, will not make an alliance with the National Liberal Party (PNL) at national level for next year's local elections, said USR leader Dan Barna.

However, Barna says that USR could collaborate with PNL in some cities to support the same candidates against incumbent PSD mayors, Hotnews.ro reported.

He also said that the existing alliance formed by USR with PLUS will appoint “the candidate with the highest popular support “ to run against incumbent Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea, “whether it is Nicuşor Dan, Vlad Voiculescu or another colleague."

As regards the position of founder and former USR president Nicusor Dan, Barna implied that it would be easier if he returned as a member of the party to compete against other internal candidates to get the party’s support for running for the Bucharest mayor seat.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Uniunea Salvati Romania-USR)

Normal
Save Romania Union, a party that relies on the support of voters in large cities and leads the voters’ preferences in Bucharest according to the outcome of the European elections, will not make an alliance with the National Liberal Party (PNL) at national level for next year's local elections, said USR leader Dan Barna.

However, Barna says that USR could collaborate with PNL in some cities to support the same candidates against incumbent PSD mayors, Hotnews.ro reported.

He also said that the existing alliance formed by USR with PLUS will appoint “the candidate with the highest popular support “ to run against incumbent Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea, “whether it is Nicuşor Dan, Vlad Voiculescu or another colleague."

As regards the position of founder and former USR president Nicusor Dan, Barna implied that it would be easier if he returned as a member of the party to compete against other internal candidates to get the party’s support for running for the Bucharest mayor seat.

