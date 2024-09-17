Agriculture

USDA expects Romania's maize crop at lowest level in 11 years

17 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The US Department of Agriculture has once again revised down, by 900,000 tonnes this time, the estimate for Romania's maize/corn production in the 2024-2025 marketing year. This comes after a 400,000 tonnes downward adjustment operated in July amid severe drought in the region.

The country's maize production could thus drop to 7.8 million tonnes, the lowest level in 11 years. 

The best performance for the past decade was 18.6 million tonnes ( in 2018). In contrast, Romanian farmers harvested only 5.9 million tonnes of maize in 2012, Economica.net reported.

In 2023, Romania's maize production was 8.5 million tonnes harvested from 2,373,000 hectares.

At the level of the entire European Union, the maize production for the 2024/2025 marketing year is estimated at 59 million tonnes, down 1.5 million tonnes (2%) compared to the previous estimate, 4% less compared to last year, and 8% below the average of the last five years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Agriculture

USDA expects Romania's maize crop at lowest level in 11 years

17 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The US Department of Agriculture has once again revised down, by 900,000 tonnes this time, the estimate for Romania's maize/corn production in the 2024-2025 marketing year. This comes after a 400,000 tonnes downward adjustment operated in July amid severe drought in the region.

The country's maize production could thus drop to 7.8 million tonnes, the lowest level in 11 years. 

The best performance for the past decade was 18.6 million tonnes ( in 2018). In contrast, Romanian farmers harvested only 5.9 million tonnes of maize in 2012, Economica.net reported.

In 2023, Romania's maize production was 8.5 million tonnes harvested from 2,373,000 hectares.

At the level of the entire European Union, the maize production for the 2024/2025 marketing year is estimated at 59 million tonnes, down 1.5 million tonnes (2%) compared to the previous estimate, 4% less compared to last year, and 8% below the average of the last five years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 September 2024
Society
Security incident at Romania’s Parliament Palace as man starts fire in visitors’ access area
17 September 2024
Society
BBC confuses Romania with Bulgaria on map once more
17 September 2024
Politics
Romanian MEP Roxana Mînzatu appointed Vice-President of the European Commission
17 September 2024
Sports
US gymnast appeals Swiss court to get back Olympic medal from Romanian Ana Maria Bărbosu
17 September 2024
Society
Romania sets aside EUR 20 mln in first aid package to tackle floods’ impact
17 September 2024
Agriculture
USDA expects Romania's maize crop at lowest level in 11 years
17 September 2024
Society
Only 20% of the houses in flood-hit Galati county have mandatory insurance
17 September 2024
Startup
Romanian startup launches recycling app to amplify SGR system