USDA expects Romania's maize crop at lowest level in 11 years

The US Department of Agriculture has once again revised down, by 900,000 tonnes this time, the estimate for Romania's maize/corn production in the 2024-2025 marketing year. This comes after a 400,000 tonnes downward adjustment operated in July amid severe drought in the region.

The country's maize production could thus drop to 7.8 million tonnes, the lowest level in 11 years.

The best performance for the past decade was 18.6 million tonnes ( in 2018). In contrast, Romanian farmers harvested only 5.9 million tonnes of maize in 2012, Economica.net reported.

In 2023, Romania's maize production was 8.5 million tonnes harvested from 2,373,000 hectares.

At the level of the entire European Union, the maize production for the 2024/2025 marketing year is estimated at 59 million tonnes, down 1.5 million tonnes (2%) compared to the previous estimate, 4% less compared to last year, and 8% below the average of the last five years.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)