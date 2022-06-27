Business

US, NuScale Power grant USD 14 mln for Small Modular Reactor project

27 June 2022
The US Government with US firm NuScale Power LLC (Tigard, OR) will provide USD 14 mln in support for the Front-End Engineering and Design study for Romania's deployment of a first-of-its-kind small modular reactor (SMR) plant, the US Government announced.

"Romania is taking firm steps towards energy independence and becoming a net energy exporter. The US decision to finance with USD 14 mln the design of the small modular reactors (SMR) in Romania is an essential step for the Romanian civil-nuclear field," the Romanian prime minister wrote on Facebook.

"In parallel with the development of the SMR technology, Romania will build the 3rd and 4th reactors at Cernavoda nuclear plant. The production of nuclear energy contributes to the decrease of the pollution generated by the thermal power plants and to the increase of the degree of environmental protection, both being objectives agreed by the entire European Union," Nicolae Ciucă said.

The first small modular reactor (SMR) in Romania will be installed at the former thermal power plant in Doicești, Dâmbovița County, Nuclearelectrica and the American company NuScale announced.

Romania thus becomes one of the first countries in the world - and the first in Europe - to implement the innovative and safe technology of NuScale small modular reactors, which allow the supply of "clean" energy.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

