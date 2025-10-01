US Embassy in Romania impacted by government shutdown in Washington

The United States diplomatic mission in Romania announced on Wednesday, October 1, that the official Facebook and X pages will no longer be updated, except for urgent security and safety messages, while passport and visa services will continue “to the extent possible” in the coming period.

The message comes as the US is currently facing a shutdown of the federal government, which means that all non-essential government activities are temporarily frozen. The current shutdown was caused by disagreements between the Republicans, who hold majorities in all branches of the US government, and the Democrats.

Democrats opposed the bill due to the Republicans’ refusal to include an extension of health benefits for millions of Americans, which are set to expire at the end of the year. Republicans say the issue should be addressed separately.

Negotiations involve spending of USD 1.7 trillion, about a quarter of the total government budget, required to keep federal agencies up and running.

As a result of the shutdown, all non-essential agencies have ceased some or all activities, putting the paychecks of some 750,000 federal workers on pause.

Another effect of the shutdown is that American Embassies around the world have scaled down social media activities due to the lack of funds.

“Due to the lapse in appropriations, this Facebook account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, except for urgent safety and security information. At this time, scheduled passport and visa transit services in the United States and at US Embassies and Consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits. We will not update this account until full operations resume, except for urgent safety and security information,” the US Embassy in Romania said.

Similar messages were posted by US Embassies in the Republic of Moldova, France, India, and other countries.

The longest government shutdown in US history lasted 35 days between December 2018 and January 2019, during Donald Trump’s first term, in a dispute over border security. Independent analysts warn that this one could last longer, with Trump and White House officials threatening to punish Democrats with cuts to government programs and federal salaries.

