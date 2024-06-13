US document & process management leader, Laserfiche, enters Romanian market

News from Companies

At the end of 2023 Laserfiche, Gartner & Forrester Wave Leader in Document Management & Process Automation has entered the Eastern European market in Romania through a partnership with local Solution Provider Matricia Solutions.

Laserfiche offers a cloud or on-premise solution for managing document-driven processes, mixing BPMN 2.0 with class-leading DMS functionality. It is there to help companies optimize processes, gain compliance, control, and efficiency.

Why Romania?

In response to this exciting development, Russell Boland, Laserfiche Director of EMEA Sales, emphasized the transformative potential of Laserfiche for organizations in Romania. He highlighted the growing need for streamlined document-driven processes in the region and how Laserfiche addresses these challenges head-on.

"Organizations in Romania are at an inflection point," remarked Boland. "They have experienced enough growth to move past email and file-folders and now need a way to streamline and organize document-driven processes."

Boland further emphasized Laserfiche's versatility and ease of use, noting, "Laserfiche is the right platform for the market. It gives organizations the tools they need to manage all their business processes and organize their content, while also being easy to use, flexible, and configurable through simple drag-and-drop tools and workflow diagrams."

With Laserfiche, organizations can expect significant cost savings, improved efficiency, and enhanced risk management. Moreover, Laserfiche's recognition as a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Content Services Platforms report and its top ranking for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Systems on G2 further solidify its reputation as a trusted solution provider.

One of Romania’s pioneering companies in Document & Process Automation, Matricia Solutions is Laserfiche’s vector in the market. With an extensive repertoire of large, reputable customers, Matricia has extensive experience in the vertical.

“Romania needs a simple, intuitive, solution that is quick to implement and where benefits are immediately visible. We looked around, and Laserfiche became the clear answer. We believe Laserfiche will be a key driver for automation in Romanian companies for the next ten years", says Horia Negulescu, Managing Partner at Matricia Solutions, highlighting the partnership’s strategic importance.

For Romanian companies seeking to optimize their document management processes and unlock new levels of efficiency, “Laserfiche presents an unparalleled opportunity” states Horia Negulescu.

Discover more about Laserfiche and its benefits for your organization by visiting the website.

